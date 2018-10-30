It wasn’t that long ago when people were impressed by the ability to record video on a phone. It was only a few years back when we were cool with non-HD video. Now it’s 720p, 1080p, and 4K stuff.

It’s not enough to simply capture video. No, today we want optical stabilization and better overall quality. One such way to get a killer shot is to use a gimbal. A tool such as this could be the difference between a shakycam trip to the beach and one that’s smooth as butter.

Style counts. Shaky, handheld camerawork is unacceptable. It’s time for smooth pans and fluid focus with a gimbal like the Rigiet Smartphone Gimbal.

Now available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, it’s yours for just $109.99. Discounted to the tune of 59 percent off, it will up your game in a matter of moments.

Features

Shoot beautifully stable video and photos on your smartphone or action cam

Quickly switch between portrait, landscape, and underslung shooting positions

Easily adjust your camera’s position by hand

Switch between photo & video modes and front and rear cameras via the built-in controls

Stitch 5, 9, or 12 photos together to create stunning panoramas

Automatically track & follow objects by highlighting them

Easily use w/ a tripod or action cam

Livestream your videos online

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Rigiet Smartphone Gimbal through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry up and take advantage of the more than half-off discount before it ends.

