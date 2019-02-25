Save 69% on Roboform’s award-winning password manager

As we move into 2019 we need to be more conscious and cautious than ever when it comes to our data. What with all of the ransomware and data dumping that’s going on, we need to be vigilant about passwords. And, while there are a number of password managers on the market, RoboForm is one that offers 256-bit encryption across all of your devices.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering a 1-year account for less than half price (only $9.95. What’s more, if you purchase the 5-year license, we’ll slash the price to the tune of 69 percent off, or just $29.95.

This end-to-end solution makes generating and organizing strong passwords super simple, while allowing you to still access the sites you frequently use quickly. Supported by AES 256-bit encryption and powerful password auditing, RoboForm keeps your passwords safe across every device you use.

Features

Automatically remembers your passwords for every site you enter one & logs you in w/ a single click

Random password generator creates strong & unique passwords for every site

Folders & powerful search functionality make organizing hundreds of passwords easy

AES 256-bit encryption protects against dictionary, brute force, & other attacks

Password auditing ensures you have strong passwords for everything

Supports importation from all major password managers or a generic CSV

Fills in web forms fast w/ a single click

Select a trusted contact to securely obtain access to your RoboForm data in the event of emergency

Share logins securely w/ trusted recipients

Encrypts text notes like software license keys or WiFi passwords

Compatible across all of your devices

Stores and organizes your favorite websites as bookmarks

Availability

Purchase your one-year license to Roboform for just $9.95 or go big and save bigger with the five year-license for only $29.99.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!