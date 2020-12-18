Robosen T9: Build your own transforming robot

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics are everywhere. It’s the stuff that powers nearly everything we do whether we see it or not. But if we’re really being honest with ourselves, it would be cool to have a robotic companion.

If you’re like us, the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot is the buddy you’ve been wishing for, and it’s also a great way to get into the world of robotics and programming. And currently, it’s 19% off, at $399.99.

Not only is the Robosen T9 fun, but it’s programmable and functional. It’s controlled via voice or a companion app and can alternate between car and robot mode. But that’s not all.

With 22 servos built into its chest, hands, and legs, the Robosen T9 can also walk, gesture, dance, and more. In fact, in car mode it can serve as a functional RC car that you can race. It wakes up quickly from standby mode, houses a 2,000mAh battery, and is always ready to play. And because it’s 2.4 pounds, it’s easy to pack for kids who can’t be without it.

Features

Artificial Intelligence. Easily wake up robot from standby mode & oder it to transform or perform cool stunts

Robots & Cars. Core technologies allow it to automatically transform between robot and vehicle

Intelligent Programming. Customize your T9's actions with 3 intuitive & easy to use programming platforms

Robosen Hub. Join a great global creative community of robotic fans

Artifical joints. Allow smooth & effortless movements

Bipedal Walking. An ability that can be observed on its robot form

Race Function. An ability that can be observed on its vehicle form

Robot Control/Command. Can be done through voice or app

The Robosen T9 is also a cleverly designed educational tool which helps you to understand coding. Through the robot you’ll learn Motion Memory Recording, drag-and-drop coding, and 3D graphic programming. If you want to get into the world of STEM, this is a great start.

The Robosen T9, which has a ton of 5-star Amazon reviews, is currently 19% off at the AG Deals Store, putting it at just $399.99.

