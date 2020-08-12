ROCKUBOT: Sterilizing robot kills germs and bacteria

We live in a dangerous time. Well, okay, maybe not dangerous, but a cautious one at the least. Germs and bacteria are everywhere and we’re more aware of it than ever before.

We’re routinely wiping things down, washing hands, and cleaning on a more rigorous basis. And a lot of us are also sterilizing the things we touch. UV-C wands and lights are becoming commonplace in many households.

The ROCKUBOT, available for just $99, is the sort of home companion that keeps a vigilant eye on your environment. It automatically traverses over surfaces with its UV-C light and ultrasonic wave technology to help eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, germs, viruses, and mites. All in a matter of seconds.

The ROCKUBOT has 24 smart sensors that can help it avoid obstacles or power through terrain. And like your smart robot vacuum cleaner, it has a mapping and navigation feature. Similarly, it can also detect slopes, cliffs, and obstacles.

Use the ROCKUBOT to clean a bed or room quickly, efficiently, and quietly, too. Or, take it into manual mode and clean smaller items like your phone, tablet, keyboard, and mouse.

But Wait, There’s More!

Tucked inside of the ROCKUBOT is a 5,000mAh battery. Yes, you can also take this device with you to keep your phone and other gadgets charged on the go.

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, maybe you’d like the “Music Playing Version” of the ROCKUBOT. Priced just $108.99, it houses a Bluetooth speaker. It’s a Tom Haverford dream come true.

Order Yours Today

Purchase your ROCKUBOT from the AG Deals Store for only $99.99 right now, saving about $30 in the process. Or, for a few bucks more go all-in with the version that houses a Bluetooth speaker. It’s a bigger savings at around $50 off today!

