Rollova: Digital ruler measure works by rolling across objects

Pretty much anything and everything we work with is digital. Our homes are becoming increasingly smarter and the tools we use are changing right before our eyes. Look around and you’ll see digital and smart things in the kitchen, the home office, and even the shed.

The Rollova 2.0 is a digital tape measure that’s designed to measure surfaces both straight and uneven. All one has to do is roll it over surfaces to get a measurement. Indeed, it can be used to size things all the way up to 83 feet.

The Rollova 2.0, on sale for just $76.99 right now, is the perfect companion for carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, crafty types, and general homeowners.

Whether checking to see if that couch will fit through a doorway or sizing up the layout for your new posters, the Rollova 2.0’s digital OLED screen will measure things with a .4 percent tolerance. In other words, it’s damned accurate.

Rollova 2.0

Replacing your traditional ruler with a pocket-friendly gadget

10000:1 high-contrast ratio OLED screen provides brighter display & outstanding energy efficiency

Measures everything from flat surfaces to curved objects

Full stainless steel body combining the best of ruggedness, precision & style

Compact size for measurement on the move

It’s a small unit that’s built to last, thanks to its stainless steel body. When not in use, it tucks away nicely in its genuine leather case. And should you wear down the rubber tire or damage it, there’s a spare that comes in the box.

After a successful campaign on Kickstarter where it nabbed $105K, the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler is available to consumers for $89. AndroidGuys readers, however, can save 13% on one and get it for just $76.99.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.