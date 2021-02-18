Have you ever thought about learning a new language? Whether it’s understanding Spanish, French, Italian, or something else, there’s something really great about knowing more than just English. Not only that, but it can also be the difference in career paths for some of us.

Our Deal for you today is a highly discounted subscription to Rosetta Stone. Priced only $99.99 (save 44%), it’s everything you need to pick up a new language. Choose from any one of 24 languages or spend a year picking up a little bit of a few. It’s up to you, really, because it’s all-access subscription.

If your dream is to master a foreign language, there’s no better teacher than Rosetta Stone. With its intuitive, immersive method, Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking like a natural in no time. You’ll start by matching words with images just like when you learned your native language as a child.

Features

  • Access to all 24+ language for 12 months.
  • Switch between languages without any additional subscription fees
  • Multi-device: Learn from your desktop, tablet or smartphone
  • Phrasebook: Easy-to-understand greetings, phrases, expressions, & more
  • Listen and learn offline with downloadable Audio Companion® lessons
  • Fine-tune your pronunciation with our TruACCENT® speech engine
  • Thrive in another language with Dynamic Immersion®
  • Customize your learning schedule with Your Plan
  • Live Tutoring

Where to Buy

Ready to learn that new language? Save yourself 44% and pick up a subscription to Rosetta Stone in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $180, you can get it from us for only $99.99.

