Garmin may not be the most popular fitness and smartwatch maker around. Its offerings often get outshined by the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google. Despite this oversight, Garmin makes a quality smartwatch with variants for pretty much any user from the casual notifications type to the hardcore runner.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days or Fall Prime Day (I’m honestly not sure at this point) has steep price cuts seeing the MSRP drop by over 50% on many of Garmin’s watches.

Fits wrists with a circumference of 125-190 mm

Get an uninterrupted picture of your health with up to 6 days of battery life in smartwatch mode

Go longer with up to 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode with music

Find new ways to keep moving with more than 20 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, mindful breathing, swimming, golf and many more

Use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength and even Pilates, create your own in the Garmin Connect app (requires app on a compatible smartphone)

See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, perfect for quick glances

Health is important to you, so monitor everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more

Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition), respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more

Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider), and connect with headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Display resolution:218 x 218 pixels

Get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, including strength, cardio, yoga and Pilates

Battery life: Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; Up to 5 hours in GPS and music mode

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution (not all countries and payment Networks are eligible) lets you pay for purchases with your watch

Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities) and assistance (when paired with a compatible device), which both send your real-time location to emergency contacts

Stay connected with smart notifications (when paired with a compatible device), for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders and more

Garmin Coach provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans that guide you to reach your race goal and adjust based on your performance in the plan

Garmin Forerunner 745 $280 (30% off)

Swim, bike, run — do it all with a smartwatch that uses multiple satellite systems to accurately track your workouts

Switch up your workout routine whenever you like with preloaded activity profiles for running, triathlon, multisport, cycling, pool swimming, track running and more

Receive on-device run and cycling daily workout suggestions based on your current training load and vo2 max

Get training guidance by syncing structured indoor or outdoor workouts to your device from Garmin Connect or other apps (when paired with a compatible smartphone), including training peaks and trainer road

Analyze more data to help you reach your race potential, including advanced running, cycling and swimming dynamics

Bring music for every mile by syncing with music streaming services (premium subscription required) such as Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify and more to easily store and play up to 500 songs from your wrist

Leave your cash and cards at home; Garmin Pay contactless payments (with a supported payment network) let you pay for purchases on the go

Make it through your longest races with up to 1 week of battery life in smartwatch mode, 6 hours in gps mode with music and up to 30 hours in ultratrac mode

Garmin Forerunner 945 $320 (36% off)

Premium GPS running/triathlon smartwatch with music

Download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer (may require premium subscription with a third party music provider)

Performance monitoring features include Vo2 Max and training status with adjustments for heat, altitude Acclimation status, training load focus, recovery time, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution (available for supported cards from participating banks) lets you make convenient payments with your watch so you can leave your cash and cards at home

Full color, onboard maps guide you on your run so you never get lost during your workout

Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities) which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone

Battery life: Up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode, 10 hours in GPS mode with music or up to 60 hours in ultratrac mode. Display resolution – 240 x 240 pixels

