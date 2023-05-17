Sale Alert! OtterBox offering 25% off on everything sitewide

Premium protective products manufacturer for smartphones and tablets Otter is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. The OtterBox was founded in 1998 and now the company has grown to become a global innovator in protective products. OtterBox is seven times honoree on the 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US and the firm was also named one of ‘America’s Most Promising Companies’ by Forbes Magazine.

OtterBox is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 25% off everything sitewide now through 18 May 2023. OtterBox is one of the famous names in the Industry when it comes to protective products for tech gadgets.

OtterBox offering straight 25% off on every case which suits your style. The company offers a stylish, eye catchy, array of sleek, premium-quality cases that are designed to withstand the rough and tumble of your everyday. OtterBox’s screen protection glass offers great protection from accidental falls and scratches.

Along with the protective products, you can also avail of a hefty discount on OtterBox’s innovative power accessories that keep your devices charged up and your day on track. The offer is valid till 18 May 2023. What, are you still reading go hurry up and grab your deal now.