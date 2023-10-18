Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series smartphone debuted earlier this year, so it is a chance to get heavy discounts on the last generation’s devices. The latest deal coming from Walmart offers a hefty discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ unlocked smartphone. The Galaxy S22+ smartphone 128GB variant is currently available at just $439, straight $369 off on the retail price of $808. Hurry up, grab yours before it gets out of stock.

Why should you consider the Samsung Galaxy S22+

No doubt, it is a steel deal that Walmart is offering on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ smartphone the middle member of the S22 family while the S22 and S22 Ultra are the other members. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor out of the box offers solid performance that easily handles your gaming-sided things and multitasking. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage however there is no extra slot for expanding the internal storage. The device boots Android 13 based on Samsung’s OneUI out of the box. Also, Samsung offers long-term software update support for its flagship devices. No need to worry about software things.

You get impressive camera specs on the Galaxy S22+ featuring a triple rear camera setup at the back- a 50MP primary camera joined by a 12MP ultrawide lens and 10MP telephoto lens and a 10MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. Samsung packs a 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S22+ which is sure to last a day long on a single charge. The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.