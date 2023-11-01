Samsung recently unveiled a new family member in the flagship Galaxy S23 series- the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The first sale for the Galaxy S23 FE was on October 26 and just a week later, the phone is getting its first price discount on Amazon which is even surprising.

You are getting a straight $100 off on the original price of the $599 Galaxy S23 FE. So, if you are planning to buy Samsung’s flagship smartphone that won’t break the bank then the Galaxy S23 FE would be a great choice, available at just $499. The coupon is available for selected colorways including Mint, Purple, and Graphite. Firstly, this type of deal is very rare to get and that won’t last for more than a day or two. Hurry up, check out the deal before it gets out of stock.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

Samsung packs solid camera specifications that elevate the photography experience. You get the same triple rear camera unit at the back with a 50MP primary sensor joined by a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. There’s also Samsung’s signature Nigtography mode that captures stunning and crips quality shots in low-light conditions.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on the latest Android 13 based on OneUI out of the box. It’s a flagship smartphone which means it will get guaranteed software upgrades. Samsung promises four major OS updates and five years of security updates for the S23 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE flaunts a stunning 6.4-inch Dynamic-AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensuring a smooth scrolling experience. It has a 4,500mAh battery that easily lasts a day long on a single charge and offers 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Additionally, the phone is IP-68 water-resistant and offers ingress protection in wet weather conditions.