It’s Friday means some crazy deals are going on the flagship as well as foldable smartphones. Please allow us to present a fantastic foldable smartphone deal that probably you are waiting for. Samsung reveals a fantastic deal on the latest generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphone. Samsung is offering up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit on your trade-in device, bringing down the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to $800. No worries, If you don’t have a device to trade, you can avail of $300 off from Amazon which brings down it to $1500. Choose the deal that’s best for you.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

One of the best foldable in 2023, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a smorgasbord of features that maximizes productivity. A stunning 7.6-inch AMOLED main display ensures immersive viewing angles and a 6.2-inch cover screen lets you handle the foldable handily. Both display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensuring a smooth scrolling experience. The flex hinge mechanism lets you fold the phone without a gap and is rated at 4,00,000 folds.

For lenses, the Z Fold 5 has a triple rear camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP main camera along with a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultrawide lens. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor based on 4nm architecture, offering flawless performance while gaming or multitasking. The device houses a massive 4,400mAh battery that easily lasts a day on a single charge.

Trade-In Deal with Samsung

Amazon Deal- $1500