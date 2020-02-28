GIVEAWAY: Enter to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

You could walk away with the hot new phone from Samsung

Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, is an incredibly cool concept and a great way to kick off a new design. Powered by Android, it’s a high-performance clam-shell experience that’s sleek and stylish.

It’s unlike anything Samsung has ever created; the Galaxy Z Flip has a large display that folds to fit in your pocket. It’s a multi-tasker’s delight with its folding hinge that locks at various angles.

How would you like to win one?

Win yours!

If you’d like to become the proud owner of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, we’re here to help. We’re helping to give away the hot new trendy phone of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip brings you the best of both worlds with a full screen phone that folds to fit in your pocket with revolutionary flexible display.

If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, you can enter a drawing to win the hot new phone from Samsung. There’s no purchase necessary and the method of signing up is dead simple. All you have to do is log in via Facebook and check a box.

Once you do, you’ll have two entries. Share the contest on Facebook or Twitter and you can rack up additional entries. Moreover, you can earn extra chances by sharing a URL with friends and family.

Note that although you are signing in via Facebook, your information is not being collected by the social media platform. Our friends at StackCommerce are backing the giveaway and use the information on their end.

The giveaway is open from now until 11:00 PM PDT on 06/26/2020 so there’s plenty of time for you to pick up a ton of entries.

While you’re over at the AndroidGuys Deals Store, be sure to check out some of the other discounted products and more. We’ve also got excellent prices on popular services with lifetime subscriptions!