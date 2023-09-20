Samsung has the best device ecosystem; whether you are looking for a monitor or budget range tablets. The latest deal comes from Samsung’s own website, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is available at just $110. You are getting straight $50 off on the retail price of $159.99. Samsung’s budget range Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is a great choice for those whose work is limited to just web browsing, multimedia streaming, and other casual works.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you are looking for a tablet in the budget segment then Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is quite a reliable tablet you can look up to. The tablet has an 8.7-inch stunning display great for binge-watching, web-browsing, and casual work. The slim design and metal frame chassis make the tablet sturdy.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8767N octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage which you can expand up to 1TB via micro-SD card. The processor is powerful enough to tackle all day-to-day basic tasks and casual gaming. A massive 5100mAh battery is sure to last a day long on a single charge and there’s a USB type C for fast charging and data transfer. It runs on Android 11 out of the box though you won’t get the latest Android operating system here.

At $110 the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great choice if you want a tablet just for casual usage. Hurry up the deal is for a limited time, check it out directly from Samsung.