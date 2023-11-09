Samsung is the second most popular brand after Apple offers reliable smartwatches with trendy features and advanced health sensors all at decent prices. If you are looking for a reliable smartwatch and the model of the watch doesn’t matter to you then Samsung’s second last-generation Galaxy Watch 4 is discounted at $50 which brings it down to $99 from the $149 original pricing. No matter, if you are just a casual user or a fitness freak, at this price range Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is the best option that serves you well. This deal is now live on Walmart hurry up check it out before it gets out of stock. Additionally, Walmart is offering free delivery with the purchase of the Watch.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung packed all fitness tracking features and advanced health sensors in the Galaxy Watch 4. The watch offers a lot more than most smartwatches available in the market, despite its two generations old. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest version that Samsung has released this year. However, in terms of design, there aren’t any major changes- both models share an almost similar design. So this watch isn’t gonna disappoint you in terms of look.

The Galaxy Watch 4 sports a stunning 1.4-inch circular-shaped super AMOLED display with corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection on top, protecting it from accidental falls and scratches. It runs on Wear OS powered by Samsung out of the box. As for health tracking, it has advanced sleep tracking, activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and Spo2 tracking sensors that offer detailed insights to keep you focused on your fitness goals. The watch also comes with different workout modes support that lets you track your workout with detailed analysis. Furthermore, the watch is IP68 rated which means you can wear the watch while swimming without even worrying about damage.