SaniCharge: 3-in-1 tool keeps phone powered up and totally germ-free

Now more than ever cleanliness is paramount. We’re washing our hands more often, staying away from people, and sanitizing everything we touch.

There is one item, though, that is commonly overlooked — and it’s one we all carry around. And we touch it all day and even it put it to our face. We’re talking about our cell phones, of course. When was the last time you cleaned your phone, let alone sanitized it?

READ: Buying an unlocked phone? Consider these questions

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find a great offer on a 3-in-1 device that’s perfect for today’s modern phone user. Not only does it charge your phone up wirelessly, it can also sanitize it, too. And then it also acts as an aromatherapy diffuser, too!

The device can also sterilize other small items like earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more. Anything that fits inside can be sanitized.

Uses UV-C light to kill any bacteria & harmful viruses

Sanitizer function works while you are charging the phone

Aromatherapy function works separately so that it does not damage the phone in any way while charging

Works for your phone, earphones, jewelry, car keys & house keys, watches and much more

Availability

Priced just $37.99 right now, it’s 60% off the normal retail price. Purchase yours in black or white before the offer expires!

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.