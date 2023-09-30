Google Pixel Fold is Google’s first folding phone, offering great camera sensors, a large screen, and a compact form factor that easily slides into your pocket. If you are thinking about buying the Pixel Fold phone then we have some hot deals for you, where you get straight $1,000 off. However, there are one or two conditions that you have to fulfill if you want the benefits of the deals which include either trade in an old phone or opening a new line on a carrier. We have listed a total of two deals, have a look at them and choose the deal that is right for you.

Verizon

Verizon offering straight $1000 off on the Google Pixel Fold phone. The Google Pixel Fold 256GB variant costs $1800 while the 512GB variant retails at $1920. So, with the deal, both variant pricing comes down to $800 and $920 respectively. As I mentioned above, you have to either get a new line or trade in an old one to get the offer.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has only a 256GB variant of the Google Pixel Fold which is priced at $1800. To get your $1000 off, you have to open a new line on T-Mobile’s Go 5G Plus or GO 5G Next plans and you can also trade in your old smartphone to save more.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold smartphone

Andrew Allen / AndroidGuys

Google’s first foldable phone, the Google Pixel Fold is one of the best foldable phones in the market right now. The foldable stands out in the market with its big real estate main screen, fantastic camera lenses, optimized UI, and compact design factor.

In our Google Pixel Fold Review, we praised it for its camera capability, long-lasting battery, and ergonomic design which feels very comfortable and lightweight in hand. You get a large 7.6-inch main OLED screen with 2208 x 1840p resolution and the cover screen is 5.8 inches with 120Hz refresh rate and 2092 x 1080p resolution.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. The processor is powerful enough to handle gaming and multitasking-sided things. The device easily lasts an entire day even with heavy usage and it also supports Qi wireless charging which is rated at 7.5W and 21W via USB C wired charging.