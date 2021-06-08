With Father’s Day 2021 fast approaching, there’s no time like the present to pick up a gift for that dad in your life. If you’re spinning your wheels, trying to figure out what to get dad, we’re going to help you out. In fact, we’ll let you in on a secret: dads love music.

Pick up a pair of wireless headphones, earbuds, or something else that lets him play his favorite tunes or listen to his favorite podcasts and he’ll be pleased with your thoughtfulness.

Here are a handful of headphones worth checking out as you shop for dad this year. Already priced to move, we’ve got an extra 20% promo code for you to apply at checkout. That’s right, you can save even more with your purchase.

Use “WELOVEDAD” at checkout and you’ll get the instant savings! Hurry, this code won’t last long!

Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

Zulu Exero is a bone conduction headset that lets you experience truly personal out-of-ear audio. Using a light vibration in the headset as they rest around your ears, music is generated just for you, without blocking out your surroundings. There are many situations where noise cancellation is unsafe and also uncomfortable. These headphones are the perfect alternative. Better than normal headphones because you can still hear the world around you. They’re better than earbuds because they won’t fall out; they stay rested around your ears. $40 $32

PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Say goodbye to the hassle of tangled wires with these PowerHBQ Pro Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones. Built for elite athletes, these totally wireless earphones have no wires to hold you back. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable with multiple ear tip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. These lightweight earphones are IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, so you can take your workouts to the next level. With up to 10 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you’ll always have your music to motivate you. $55 $44

PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

If your top priority is sound quality, you must try active noise canceling wireless earphones. Because with active noise canceling, you can immerse yourself fully in music and hear every detail without distractions. This next-generation tech can not be found on normal TWS earphones in the market. Blessed by Qualcomm QCC5124 and ams3460, PaMu Quiet promises you the most affordable and comfortable active noise-canceling earphones you can find in the market. Unlike most other active noise canceling earphones that use either feedback or feed-forward noise cancellation, it uses both, delivering a better active noise cancelation experience with hybrid noise cancellation. Focus on your audio and nothing else. $100 $80

Crave Octane Sport Earphones (Red)

Attack every workout with voracity and keep the beats going strong with premium sound and unmatched comfort. Whether you love running, lifting, Yoga, or CrossFit, you want earbuds that stay in no matter how intense your workout gets. Crave Octane Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds provide high-fidelity sound and the reliability to stay in your ears comfortably even when you’re going all out. Attack every workout with voracity and keep the beats going strong with premium sound and unmatched comfort. Providing a reliable 6 hours of playback time, these earbuds let you take calls on the fly, are water-resistant so they don’t slip out when you get a little sweaty and help block out external noises, so you can focus on crushing your goals. $30 $24

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Z2’s earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. This updated version of the original Z2s comes with a new all-black design and Bluetooth 5.0. Packed with TREBLAB’s most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver goosebump-inducing audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. It’s like you’re at a concert every time you turn up the volume. $79 $63

ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual-band ANC and wind noise reduction in one suite for effective noise cancellation for an uncompromised Hi-Fi sound. These ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones have adjustable ANC modes: strong, so you can enjoy your music and pass-through so you can hear your surroundings. Each earbud has 3 microphones, each with a precise algorithm that works seamlessly to suppress noise and amplify your voice for crystal clear phone calls. ComfoBuds are designed and tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes. $90 $72