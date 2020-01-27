Save 30% on the Bastron Glass Smart Keyboard

Ever watch a sci-fi movie and see tech that looks like something that’s not all that out of reach? Sometimes we see something that looks way too cool to ever be real. Think Minority Report or Blade Runner. There’s some awesome stuff headed our way, right?

Well, the future is already here. At least as it comes to computers and input. The Bastron Glass Smart Keyboard feels like something out of a movie set years in the future, but it’s on sale today.

Use the Bastron as a mouse as well as a keyboard with its touch sensitive key and gesture controls, so you can swipe, scroll, click, and type with ease. It’s as smart as it is attractive, and its intuitive functionality is sure to help you be more productive with every word typed.

Bastron Features

Cool blue backlight

Gesture control functionality

Touch-sensitive key controls

Extremely high-quality craftsmanship

Ultra-slim 0.094″ thick glass

Simple micro USB connection & universal compatibility

Durable aluminum frame

Availability

Normally priced $200, AndroidGuys readers can purchase the keyboard for just $140, a savings of 30%. Or, if you prefer to look at it dollar-wise, it’s $60 off. Either way, it’s a bargain but it won’t last for long.

