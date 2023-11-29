The Holiday Sale is still live for Motorola devices which means you can get massive discounts on the latest Motorola smartphones. One of the solid deals Motorola is still offering on its latest Edge 2023 smartphone as Amazon slashed the price of the smartphone by 43%. Motorola Edge 2023 originally retailed at $600 but now it is available at a 43% discounted price, bringing it down to just $349.99. In addition to that, the Plus variants also got price cuts of $200 on the selling price of $799.99 which knocked down to $599.99 on Amazon.

Why you should buy the Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola packs MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 7030 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage ensuring smoother and faster performance during gaming and multitasking. As for lenses, you get a dual rear camera setup at the back including a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide angle camera doubles with a macro lens. There is a 32MP front camera that captures stunning selfies and video chats.

Up front, the Edge 2023 has a 6.6-inch curved FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It boasts a sleek aluminum frame complemented by a vegan leather finish.