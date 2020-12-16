    Save 85% on this bundle and jump head first into the “Internet of Things”

    If you want to really understand the devices and methods we use in our everyday lives, the IoT E-Degree Certification Bundle is the perfect resource. It’s a great resource to help you explore Raspberry Pi or Linux, better understand smart speakers, connected homes, smartwatches, and more.

    Whether you want to brush up on your skills or dabble in a side hustle for 2021 this 40 hour bundle is the companion you’ll turn to in the new year. Spanning some seven courses, it packs 120 lessons with projects, quizzes, and other valuable tools, all in the name of “Internet of Things”.

    • Access 120 lectures & 40 hours of content 24/7
    • Gain in-depth understanding of what IoT is all about
    • Equip you with the ability to design & build IoT-enabled applications and services
    • Give extensive insights on different topics like Raspberry Pi, Linux & more
    • Learn how to create an IoT ecosystem
    • Hone your practical skills with hands-on projects, several quizzes & exams

    Curriculum

    • Module 1: Introduction to IoT with Raspberry Pi
    • Module 2: IoT Device Architecture
    • Module 3: IoT Device Security
    • Module 4: Introduction to IoT with Arduino and Embedded Programming
    • Module 5: Practical IoT Project – I
    • Module 6: Practical IoT Project – II
    • Module 7: Introduction to Embedded Programming in IoT

    Get Started!

    Normally, this seven-course bundle costs $200; however, for a limited time you can score it for 85% off, or just $29.99.

