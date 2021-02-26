How is your work-from-home situation going? Is that internet holding up okay? Are you getting the speeds that you’re paying to receive? Maybe it’s time to upgrade that old modem and router that came from your provider.

If you’re looking to enhance your wireless connection at home or work, we’ve got some great deals for you. The AG Deals Store has a number of refurbished ASUS products on sale, each of which has a heavy discount right now.

They look like new, act like new, and come with a 90 day warranty to make sure you don’t run into any issues. The only difference you’ll see when compared to buying off the shelf is the price.

ASUS RT-N65R Dual-Band Wireless N750 Gigabit Router

The ASUS RT-N65R features the unique black diamond design and top performance of the award-winning RT-N56U, delivering exhilarating networking experiences. It comes equipped with a dual SoC architecture, one dedicated to 2.4GHz and the other to 5GHz, effectively offering the best concurrent throughput with up to a combined 750Mbps – great for high demand applications. Twin SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports enhance file sharing and connectivity to devices, FTP, SAMBA, UPnP AV servers, and DLNA configurations. Equipped with powerful hardware NAT acceleration and built-in Gigabit Ethernet, the RT-N65R gives you full Gigabit internet performance, with its WAN and LAN throughput at over 900Mbps. $30

ASUS RT-AC66R 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Gigabit Router

The ASUS RT-AC66R is a 5th gen dual-band Wi-Fi router and the launch platform for the new ASUS AiCloud service. Its speed reaches 1.75Gbps, utilizing the Broadcom 802.11ac Wi-Fi controller and working in 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The 5GHz band supports up to 1.3Gbps, exceeding current Gigabit wired transmission and 3X faster than 802.11n. The RT-AC66R offers smooth lag-resistant multitasking and super-fast streaming, while ASUS AiRadar intelligently strengthens wireless connections via powerful amplification, offering future-proof optimized performance. $55

ASUS RT-N53 Wireless Dual-Band Router

The Black Diamond Series RT-N53 router brings striking design together with impressive simultaneous dual-band performance. The 300 + 300Mbps speed combines the usability of the 2.4GHz band with the stability of the 5GHz band. Delivering fast connection speeds in both wired and wireless connection, the RT-N53 is ideal for large home environments to enjoy seamless HD video streaming, online gaming, and internet surfing all at the same time. The straightforward QIS (Quick Internet Setup) web-based wizard ensures you can get to the internet without hassle, regardless of the operating system. The unique EZ QoS (Quality of Service) can easily allocate bandwidth according to their individual needs by simply clicking on the buttons. $35

ASUS USB-N53 Dual-Band Wireless Adapter

The ASUS USB-N53 is a dual-band USB adapter that provides a flexible dual-band connection for lag-free streaming and high-performance networking. It also has a superior antenna design for extensive wireless coverage. With the bundled USB cable, you can flexibly adjust the antenna to receive the strongest signal. A friendly user interface utility allows you to install and use the application easily, making the USB-N53 a fantastic router both at home and on the road. $25