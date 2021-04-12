Every so often we’ll have a collection of deals to share with you, typically around holidays. These are great ways to capitalize on products, services, or apps with deep discounts. We’re back today with another big roundup of offers, this time as part of a Spring Savings App collection.

Take a look through some of these offers and you’ll surely find something that can help make your life easier, more rewarding, or generally more fulfilling.

As part of the promotion we’ve got an extra incentive. Purchase $75 today and you’ll earn $10 in store credit to be used April 11-13.

The Essential Nord 2-Year Subscription Bundle – $99.99

Stay Private Online & Keep Your Passwords Organized and Protected with These Highly Reviewed, Top of the Line Apps

The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle – $60

500+ Servers, Site Unblocking, High-Speed Conncection & More! Enjoy the Wonders of the Internet with Utmost Security and Privacy with KeepSolid VPN & SmartDNS

2 Lines of Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk/Text + 2GB LTE Data – $79

Enjoy Wireless Freedom with No Contracts & Absolutely No Extra Fees — Get 2 Lines of Tello for More Than 50% Off PLUS Free SIM Cards Included

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plans: Lifetime Subscription – $150

Never Worry About Losing Your Files Again with This Cloud Backup’s 15TB Storage, End-to-End Encryption, & Unlimited Devices

EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover: Lifetime Subscription – $40

The Most Innovative Technology in the Music Industry That Upload Tracks, Remove Vocals & Provide 4 Separated Music Versions — Vocal, Instrumental, Bass, and Drums

Enpass Password Manager Subscriptions – As low as $14

Your Secure Digital Vault to Store & Manage Your Passwords, Credit Cards, Social Security Number, and All Other Credentials

Lingvanex Translator: Lifetime Subscription – $80

Easily Translate Text, Voice, Images, Websites & Documents in 112+ Languages

Relax Melodies Sleep & Relaxation App: Lifetime Subscription – $80

Recommended by Leading Doctors! This Highly-Rated App Combines Soothing Sounds, Bedtime Stories, Meditations & More to Give You Better Sleep

Skoove Premium: Lifetime Subscription – $150

App Store Editors’ Choice! Polish Your Piano Skills & Play the Music You Love with This App’s Interactive Lessons, Songs, and AI Tech

Starchive 1 TB Individual Plan Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $97

1TB Cloud Storage, Automated File Curation, Top-Tier Privacy & More — Get All the Digital Management Tools You Need in One Game-Changing Software