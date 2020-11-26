Save an extra 20% on all physical products with this Black Friday offer

It may not feel like it, but we’re in the midst of a buying season. Or, for some, it’s the unofficial start to one. So that means it’s time to break out the special pricing and offers on all sorts of products, services, and gifts.

To help kick off the Black Friday shopping weekend we have a great offer in store. Well, the AG Deals Store, to be certain. Right now, if you use the coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout, you can knock an extra 20% off of your purchase.

While the code is good on all physical products in the store, we’re going to highlight some of the more popular items. The promo runs from now until November 28!

Take wireless technology to a whole new level. Gotek Music Station is capable of both streaming music and charging your Qi-enabled smartphone wirelessly. Carefully designed with creative elements such as a big glossy LED display with 3 levels of lightness, the built-in FM radio and alarm will let you enjoy the versatile functions beside your bed, on your desk, or working place. You can easily charge the speaker via Type-C port, or use its own battery which could support 8 hours of working time when you play music.

Introducing a mini gadget with 99% sterilization rate that can be attached to your smartphone to charge. Using a high-quality UV-C light source, this mini USB ultraviolet germicidal lamp cleans and disinfects elevator buttons, computer keyboards, tableware, water cups, children’s toys, and other essentials often used in daily life. To use, put the device close to the surface, sweep back and forth for just one minute to eliminate 99% of harmful bacteria. The device can just stay attached to your phone — just swipe or sweep it over toilet seats, restaurant utensils, the car steering wheel, or anywhere else disinfection is needed.

If you like hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, or backpacking trips, then you already know that your smartphone’s battery will run out exactly when you need it the most. This powerful charger will make sure you won’t go through that nightmare again! With 4 solar panels and a huge 10,000mAh battery, you can recharge your phone, tablet, action camera, MP3 player, GoPro, and other devices without any need for an electric outlet. It also features Smart IC technology which automatically identifies your device and its charging speed in order to prevent over-charging or short circuits! The solar panels are completely foldable so you won’t have to worry about added bulk.

This combined wireless charger and UV sterilizer in one makes the smartphone charging and cleaning process completely hassle-free! The device supports QI charging and is compatible with the most popular models of phones, intelligent recognition function enable it also to sterilize other small items like earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more without unnecessary charging.