Life in 2019 is all about minimalism, speed, and simplicity. Oh, and we like it when there’s no cables to mess with, too. Our deal today, an all-in-one charger, speaks directly to those sensibilities.

These days, we routinely find ourselves having to charge multiple devices on a daily basis. Phones, tablets, wearables, cameras, portable gaming consoles, speakers, and MP3 players are just some of the products we use in our everyday life.

One problem we face with so many devices is that they run out of power at random and often inconvenient times. Another problem? Fighting over a wall outlet and prioritizing.

If this sounds familiar, you’ll want to check out our latest deal. The AndroidGuys Deals Store is offering an all-in-one charger with multiple ports and wireless charging.

The SCOUT Wireless Portable Charger packs a 5,000mAh power source with built-in cables with support for microUSB, USB-C, and Lightning. And, even better, it has wireless charging capabilities. Compatible with Qi-ready phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and various iPhones, it’s all you need to stay juiced on the go.

Normally, you’d spend about $80 for the SCOUT, but we’ve got it listed for half price right now. That’s right, the all-in-one charger can be yours for just $39.99.

Features

Charge all of your devices w/ a 5,000 mAh battery capacity

Easily power your devices w/ built-in Lightning, microUSB & USB-C cables

Wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible devices

Recharge your SCOUT by plugging it into a wall outlet or using the microUSB charging port

Charge your devices via the 2.1 amp USB port

Where to Buy

You can purchase the SCOUT 5000mAh Wireless Portable Charger through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Act fast and pick yours up for just $39.99, earning yourself a massive discount (50 percent off) in the process.

Don’t have a wireless-ready smartphone? Double the capacity to 10,000mAh instead and we’ll still take half off the cost. That’s enough juice to power your typical phone three times over.

