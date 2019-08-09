Scribd deals give you a year of unlimited books, audiobooks, and magazines for only $80

We live in a digital era and we like our content on demand and where want it. It’s not just movies and TV shows, either. We want to read articles, magazines, and books in the same manner. We’re a society that likes to consume content on the subway, the couch, and at work.

For video we have Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. For books, audiobooks, and magazines there’s Scribd. That’s right, there’s a flat rate service that gives you all you can consume. And, it’s cheaper than buying a monthly paperback, too!

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a limited-time discount on Scribd which knocks 25% off the normal rate. For just a one-time payment of $80 you can have unlimited access to more than one million books and audiobooks.

This isn’t some generic curated list of content; Scribd offers access to new releases, best sellers, and classics. What’s more, you’ll get personalized recommendations based on your interests.

Where can you access your Scribd content? Anywhere you go with an Android 4.4 (or later) phone, iOS (10 or later) device, or Kindle Fire. In other words, it’s virtually everywhere you go.

Access an unlimited number of books, audiobooks, magazines & more each month

Enjoy your content anytime & anywhere via web browser or mobile app

Explore more than one million books & audiobooks, including new releases, bestsellers, and classics

Discover new favorites w/ personalized recommendations

Browse interests, collections & expert-curated reading lists for inspiration

Save your favorites, create collections & bookmark titles to personalize your library

Scribd has more than 80 million monthly readers across 100+ countries. Isn’t it time you joined the club

Where to Buy

You can purchase a one year subscription to Scribd for just $85 today, a savings of 21 percent. Don’t want to commit to that long? Go for the six-month plan and you’ll still get a 35 percent discount and spend just $35.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!