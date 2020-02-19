Seed4.Me VPN: A lifetime of safe browsing for all of your devices, just $40

Whether you’re concerned about security domestically or if you’re a frequent traveler, transmitting data over public Wi-Fi and mobile networks isn’t always the safest process. It’s far too easy to have someone eavesdrop on your activity or run into geo-based restrictions. A VPN, such as Seed.4Me, is the remedy to those and other problems.

A lifetime of peace of mind

With a lifetime subscription plan to Seed.4Me, you’ll have access to worry-free browsing and the ability to unlock territory-restricted content. Not only that, but you also get anonymous surfing that’s not tracked by hackers or providers. The best part? It’s for unlimited devices and for as long as you live.

By choosing a server from the country of your preference. Some users have found that, through bypassing their ISP’s restrictions, they’ve even increased their transfer speeds.

Features

Unblock website, surf anonymously, protect traffic & hide real IP

One account for all devices

Physical located servers in 30+ countries

Also support other devices with PPTP/L2TP built-in client

Compatibility Windows 7, 8, 10 Mac OS X 10.12 or later iOS 8 or later Android 4.4 or later



Valued at more than $400, a lifetime account with Seed.4Me is available to our readers for just $39.99. This license affords you access across as many devices as you want or need.

