Grow and automate your social media with dirt cheap AI-driven app

It isn’t a state secret that an incredible amount of business engagement is done via social media. Sure, in-store and online customers are great, but having rapport and feedback with virtually anyone is equally important.

Understanding, building, and growing social media isn’t rocket science but it can be tough for some. Leveraging the tools is a fundamental component of business in 2019. As to how to go about crafting the right message, when to schedule, and where to publish? Those problems might best be addressed by AI-driven platforms like SendPilot.

Currently offered in the AndroidGuys Deals Store with a massive discount, SendPilot is the toolbox to step up your social media game.

Capable of writing posts and curating engaging content in a matter of moments, it’s a permission slip to fire the expensive social media manager and automate your own marketing strategy.

Discover niche-specific content to share & have SendPilot write the full post for you to drive engagement

All posts are unique & structured properly with introductions, content snippets, CTAs, backlinks and intelligent hashtags

Promote your blog articles & keep traffic coming over the year with smart blog post promotion on social media

Use SendPilot to write posts in 8 different languages

Use the platform as your new social media scheduler with a clean calendar, manual posting and direct integrations w/ other social networks

SendPilot features a suite of AI-powered post writing features capable of understanding your content and niche, then using that information to write the copy and produce a ready-to-go social media post campaigns. Start creating year-long campaigns in 15 minutes right out of the box, and schedule everything to drip feed across your networks!

You can purchase a lifetime SendPilot account for just $49 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now. It’s a downright insane discount of 97 percent off. Alternatively, you can grab a one year plan for $19 or a three-year plan for $39.

