These highly rated Sennheiser headphones get a deeper discount for limited time

It’s an excellent time to buy gifts for friends, family, and co-workers. Discounts are everywhere and there’s a lot of awesome stuff to purchase. While you’re going about the shopping season, why not treat yourself, too?

If you’re bargain hunting and/or considering cool tech, you might be interested in the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones, which are on sale in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. They’re highly rated and affordable and sound incredible. Best of all, you can pick them up with an extra discount for a limited time.

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT are high-quality wireless headphones designed every day listening on the move. Features include a closed-back, around-ear design fitted with proprietary drivers that deliver dynamic bass and a balanced sound.

They’re built from high-quality materials that have a minimalist design that looks fashionable and modern.

When it comes to connecting to a phone, you can pair via Bluetooth or NFC for cord-free listening. You won’t have to charge these very often, either, as the battery is good for up to 25 hours of playback. Oh, and they are backed by a two-year warranty!

Listen to well-matured sound w/ well-balanced audio & dynamic bass

Connect immediate & simple pairing w/ compatible devices w/ Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth 4.0

Take calls, change tracks & adjust the volume using the intuitive ear-cup mounted controls and integrated microphones

Enjoy comfort during extended listening sessions w/ the around-ear design & deep, ergonomically-designed ear pads

Make a statement of timeless class while staying comfortable w/ its elegant & minimalistic design

Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT for $89.95, or about 10% cheaper than usual. And if you act fast, you can shave another 15% off the price, getting them for just $76.46. Use promo code MerrySave15 at checkout before December 25 and the discount’s yours!

