The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, even with the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics. As great as things look, we still need to make sure we’re taking the right steps and precautions.

While masks will eventually go away, and restrictions will loosen, some practices will stick around for the long term. Take air purification and filtering, for instance. These devices are not new and they certainly won’t go away once things are back to normal. They’re incredibly helpful and make sense for an every day lifestyle.

The Sensibo Pure, available in the AG Deals Store, bills itself as the “world’s most advanced smart air purifier” and promises to keep you healthy and energized​.

Sensibo Pure Features

HEPA & carbon filters : Filtrate particles as small as 0.1μm to protect you against viruses, bacterial, dust and more

: Filtrate particles as small as 0.1μm to protect you against viruses, bacterial, dust and more Indoor air quality sensor : Measures your indoor air quality 24/7 & turns on and off autonomously

: Measures your indoor air quality 24/7 & turns on and off autonomously Smart sensing technology : Makes air quality better

: Makes air quality better Turbo mode : Stronger air filtration to ensure that the air inside your home is safe & clean

: Stronger air filtration to ensure that the air inside your home is safe & clean Sensibo app: Monitors the air quality inside your home

The air purifier filters particles as small as 0.1μm and protects against viruses, bacteria, dust, smoke, bad odors. In other words, it’s valuable for all lifestyles and environments.

Equipped with an indoor air quality sensor, it continuously monitors your indoor air quality, turning on and off by itself. It also pairs with your preferred virtual assistant and can keep an eye on pollution and time of day for adjustments, too.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy