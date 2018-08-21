Simplify SEO and boost your rankings: Lifetime SERPStash premium account just $29 right now

Search Engine Optimization is one of those “things” that not many people grasp. They might know what it is, and its importance, but they probably wouldn’t know where to start if they had to go about practicing or implementing it. That’s where SERPstash comes in handy.

According to a recent report from research firm Clutch, approximately 83 percent of large-scale digital marketing outfits say they believed they were doing a good job achieving their respective goals. But, 44 percent said SEO was their “least popular” tool.

Why the disconnect? It’s likely because it’s not as easy as people think. Sometimes gaming a system isn’t as easy as playing a game.

Don’t be the guy who drops the ball in the area of SEO. Whether for yourself, or for your company, you need resources and tools, and you need to use them.

We’re currently offering an all-you-need account with those exact tools: A lifetime subscription to SERPstash Premium service. Available right now for just $29 (over 90 percent off), it’s your answer to SEO prayers.

SERPstash automatically analyzes your message and content, identifying top-performing keywords and auditing your pages for what you’re doing — right and wrong. Moreover, it suggests keywords to fit your content as well as tips for optimization.

Features

Analyze & filter ranking keywords related to your industry

Discover who is ranking for the same keywords that you decide to target

Find the top 100 highest quality websites linking back to your website & who is linking to your competitors

Improve your site’s speed w/ simple tests & insights from Google

Find your site’s current ranking on Google & Bing

Identify indexed pages, top queries & backlinking pages

Test whether or not your pages are considered “mobile-friendly” on Google search results

You’ll have access to nearly two dozen different tools to boost your site speed, find opportunities for improved indexing and backlinking, and more.

SERPstash even dials in on your key competitors for deeper insight, pulling in the tricks helping them find success. You’ll know where you really stand in Google search rankings, what’s bringing you traffic, and the tools to land your site in Google’s prized top search results.

A year of SERPstash Premium coverage typically costs about $500, but you can take advantage of a limited time price drop and get it all for $29. Best of all, it’s yours for as long as you want.

