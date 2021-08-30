Bluetooth keyboards have come a long way over the last few years. Not only are they more reliable but the advances in Bluetooth technology have made them more accurate. Lag is pretty much a thing of the past and we’re always glad to deal with one less cable.

For all the awesome stuff that comes with a Bluetooth keyboard there are still some limitations. Size, for instance, is one of those trade-offs that takes some time to learn as smaller doesn’t always mean more efficient. The same with portability. The more you lean in one direction, the less productive you might be for it.

This is where projection keyboards like the Serafim Keybo come in handy. Indeed, this pint-sized accessory works with both Android and iOS platforms, turning pretty much any flat surface into a keyboard. It’s as simple as plugging in your phone, tablet, or laptop and start typing on your desk or table.

The Serafim Keybo is a compact unit that measures just over three inches at its widest spot. But don’t be fooled by its size; it’s also a portable power bank with 2,000mAh worth of juice. That means you can charge your phone up while using the keyboard.

While you won’t feel the physical feedback you get from a mechanical keyboard, the Serafim Keybo has a click sound to simulate the experience.

The Serafim Keybo can also work as a musical instrument, utilizing its built-in music app to create drums, bass, guitar, and piano sounds.

