Working every day at the same computer for hours on end can become quite tedious, if not outright uncomfortable. And while we don’t always have the budget for a new standing desk, office chair, or exercise chair, we can most certainly afford a new PC experience. Well, not exactly a new personal computer, but maybe a new personal computer experience.

Change up your workflow by moving your desktop or laptop to different places — virtually. Indeed, Shells Personal Cloud Computer, can be the flexibility and versatility you’ve been missing.

Students and worker bees alike can enjoy the convenience of seamlessly transferring between desktop computers, Chromebooks, tablets, phones, and even TVs. Taking less than five minutes to launch into the virtual desktop, it’s access to your main computer anytime, anywhere.

The Shells Personal Cloud Computer works for both Mac and Windows, automatically backing up your data to the cloud. Kept safe with firewalls and end-to-end encryption, it’s like having your software and files with you pretty much wherever you go.

Featured on TechRadar Pro, Geekflare, SourceForge and Linux Journal, Shells receives high marks for its performance and convenience.

Get Started!

This Parallels alternative is perfect for students, programmers, small businesses and more. If you work at a computer and are tired of being confined to one place, you’re the perfect candidate.

Subscribe to the Basic Plan for one processor, 40 GB storage and 2 GB memory. A one-year subscription to Shells Personal Cloud Computer is on sale now (54% off), down from $143 to just $64.99.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
AG Deals Team
The AndroidGuys Deals Team works closely with our partners at Stack Commerce to curate the best deals in software, gadgets, services, and other tech we think you'll appreciate. The content created by this team is not to be considered endorsement.

