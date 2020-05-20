Snag a shelter-in-place kit for as low as $40

We might be two months into a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place global pandemic but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to stock up on the right supplies. Indeed, you can always do right by yourself by purchasing a few essential tools.

Rather than going to different outlets or stores to track down things that may or may not be in stock, do yourself a solid and buy a ready-made bundle.

Right now you can pick up a shelter-in-place care bundle for as low as $40 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Discounted by about half its normal price, you’ll get the following items in the Starter Pack:

3-ply masks (10 pack)

2 ounce hand sanitizer (2 pack)

Touch n Go keys (2 pack)

For just $25 more you can go for the Popular Pack ($64.99) and add a UV sanitation light bar to the kit. It’s an inexpensive way to quickly sanitize your home surfaces, jewelry, phone, and more.

At $129.99, the Pro Pack has all of the aforementioned items plus a phone sanitizer. Not only does it clean your portable gadgets and items, but it can also wirelessly charge your phone while cleaning it.

