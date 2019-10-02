Save up to 75% on ShieldApps cyber privacy software for your PC

Did you know that your digital information and web activity is constantly monitored, tracked, and logged? What are you doing about it?

Once gathered, your information is processed, sold, and used to monetize your internet activity by third parties. Put an end to all of that junk.

The ShieldApps Cyber Privacy Suite is privacy enhancement software that monitors hundreds of micro-parameters on your computer. Further, it exposes data that can endanger your identity.

ShieldApps Features

Block fingerprinting, tracking & data mining attempts by third parties and hackers

Scan your computer for traceable login credentials to your favorite websites, portals & service providers

Avoid identity theft by revealing where your personal data are logged on your computer & deleting them

Get rid of harmful websites and malicious online attempts that hack or attack your PC

Have your computer monitored 24/7 for information phishing attempts

Gather all your sensitive documents into one secured location & encrypt them

Surf the web safely & conveniently without being annoyed by flashing banners and distracting ads

Stop being tracked by these data miners, hackers, and advertisers by ordering a license to ShieldApps Cyber Privacy Suite. On sale right now, you can purchase a one-year account for $19.99, a savings of 60 percent.

Take things even further and buy a lifetime license for just $59.99, or at a discount of 75 percent. Hurry, these deals won’t last forever.

