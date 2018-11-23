Shop AndroidGuys Black Friday deals and save up to 75%

There’s no better time than Black Friday for shopping. It’s our favorite time of year to score amazing sales on really cool gifts. And not just for others, because, if we’re being honest, we often pick up a few things for ourselves.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Not only do we love the chance to buy great deals, we also enjoy providing an opportunity for others to save. In honor of the annual frenzied shopping season we’ve put together some incredible deals on products, apps, software, and training bundles.

Here’s what the AndroidGuys Black Friday deals look like for 2018!

Shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you can use the following promo codes to save more money than ever!

BFSAVE20 for 20% off most physical products

for 20% off most physical products BFSAVE40 for 40% most apps/software

for 40% most apps/software BFBUNDLE for 75% off most bundles

some exclusions will apply and coupons do not work on deals already priced dropped

Look around and save on all sorts of things! But, if you’re looking for other deals, be sure to check out these three hand-picked offers.

Get your right to be free and secure online. VPN Unlimited offers you a cost-efficient solution, the Family plan. With just a click of a button, online activity of each member will be protected no matter whether you are in one room or half of the globe away. Use different devices, connect to public WiFi, surf your favorite content, or even do online banking – with usage allowed on up to 10 devices simultaneously, VPN Unlimited is the perfect security shield for your entire family. USE PROMO CODE: BFVPN20

The Cresuer Touchwave Wireless Earbuds incorporate everything you need from wireless earbuds, like Bluetooth 4.1 and CVC Noise Cancellation, and nothing you don’t, like complex buttons and extra weight. Highlighted by the next generation of sound technology, carbon nanotube diaphragms, Touchwave earbuds deliver impressive sound performance in an uncluttered, lightweight, minimalistic design that remains tough in the face of workouts, outdoor adventures, and Monday morning commutes.

The Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle includes four courses and over 70 hours of instruction in how to improve your knowledge and skills by way of Microsoft Excel. First, you’ll learn how to navigate Excel, design a spreadsheet, use PivotTables and Pivot Charts, conditional, cell, and number formatting, and use VLOOKUP, COUNT, SUM, SUMIF, and IF formulas.