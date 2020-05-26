This endoscopic Android camera sees into hard-to-reach places

Ever find yourself trying to figure out what’s clogging your kitchen drain? Or, perhaps you’re working on something under the car hood and can’t seem to see the problem. If only you could look down inside somehow.

If you check out the AndroidGuys Deals Store you’ll the Sinji Borescope, 2-meter camera on a cable that does just that. With six adjustable LED lights, a magnet, and a hook, this waterproof unit goes where you cannot and does things you can’t either.

Outside of using this camera for engines or sinks, you can use the device to check under your car seat, in your gutter, under or behind appliances, and other hard-to-reach places.

Features

Flexible 2-meter cable will slip past any obstacle

6 adjustable LEDs provide a picture-perfect view on your phone

Included hook & magnet for quick, easy retrieval of hard-to-reach items

ø8mm nifty camera lens w/ 70˚ viewing angle for wider range

IP67 waterproof perfect for any situation

Connects to phone via Wi-Fi

Buy it Now

The Sinji Borescope carries a typical retail price of $38.79, but we’re offering it to our readers for $29.95, or 22% off the original price. Get this hard-to-reach camera before it eludes your grasp.

If you’re looking for something longer, there’s also a five-meter ($32.95) and ten-meter ($39.95) option available.

