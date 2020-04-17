The Sinji ergonomic mouse relieves wrist strains, just $17.95

You’ve been working from home for a few weeks now, right? How’s that right hand and wrist holding up? Chances are that mouse you’re using is the same one that came with the computer. If so, we’re willing to bet you’re starting to slowly feel the pains from working at a different PC.

It’s time to ditch that that generic mouse and replace it with something more ergonomic. The Sinji Ergonomic Mouse, on sale for just $17.95 right now, has a patented design that helps support the arm and remove strain on your wrist.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac platforms, it’s the sort of budget-friendly decision that pays long-term dividends. Given that there’s a strong chance you’ll be using that home computer for work for some time, you’d wise to get started today.

Patented shape to support the right hand in an upright neutral position

Reduces the rotation of the lower arm, keeping it more relaxed

Provides the possibility of adjusting the speed of the cursor

Light-emitting edge helps you work in low light

Works with Windows and Mac

Availability

You can pick up the Sinji Vertical Ergonomic Mouse from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $17.95 today. Normally priced about $33, we’re discounting it some 45 percent for our readers. Hurry, though, it won’t last forever.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.