Just $11, these sticky pads keeps your phone in place while driving

When it comes to having your phone in the car there are countless mounts and docks to consider. But when you find yourself hopping in and out on a regular basis, sometimes things break down. And as nice as some designs are, they aren’t always conducive to your needs.

Rather than suctioning a mount to your dashboard or window, or sticking one into an air vent, we suggest a different approach. For just $10.95 you can pick up a two-pack of Sinji Sticky Pads.

These pads are adhesive but not in a way that means glue or messy substances. Designed to go right on top of your dash, they hold your phone in place. Or, if not your phone, maybe your wallet, loose change, or sunglasses. Yes, it’s a jack-of-all-trades type of car accessory and it’s inexpensive, too.

When it comes to holding your phone in place, it’s up to you as to how you want to use it. Place your handset flat or turn it on its side and use it for turn-by-turn navigation. Your call!

Adhesive, flexible bottom keeps items in place

Versatile design so you can put your smartphone horizontally or vertically

Ideal for use on the dashboard of your car & other smooth surfaces

Does not leave remains or other filth

Easy to clean w/ running water

Buy Yours

Available in a black matte finish, the 2-pack of Sinji Sticky Pads are just $10.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. They are currently 33% off the normal price but it won’t last forever.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.