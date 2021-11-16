It’s nearing the end of the year and for a lot of people that means it’s time to upgrade phones or check out the deals and discounts available for various retailers and wireless carriers.

If you’re sick and tired of paying too much for your wireless service, maybe it’s time to consider a new one. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are one of the easiest ways to trim your cell phone bill. Why? Because you often end up with all the service you need with none of the extras, including fees.

One such MVNO is Tello who lets you build your own rate plans based on personal needs or budget. And when it comes to pricing, it’s really hard to beat. A plan with unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high-speed data is just $14 per month.

As great as that sounds, we have an even better deal for you. Indeed, you can pick up six months of the aforementioned plan for just $49. That’s a little over 40% off an already-great price.

This means you can take that phone you’re already using and bring it to Tello; there’s no need to buy a handset.

About the Offer

Enjoy discounted mobile phone service with Tello’s Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan. This deeply discounted Tello wireless bundle includes unlimited talk & text plus 2GB/month, for the next 6 months.

Tello offers coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network. Minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico are included in all plans at the same rate as domestic calls, plus you get a free hotspot. If the allotted data runs out, unlimited 2G data kicks in.

Tello gives new meaning to wireless freedom with no contract and absolutely no fees. After the initial 180 days, you can upgrade or downgrade your plan as needed.

Get Started!

Ready to break free from that carrier and the high monthly rate plan? Head to the AG Deals Store today and sign up for the offer before it’s gone! That’s six months of Tello’s 2GB data with unlimited talk and text for just $49.