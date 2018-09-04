Skeye Nano 2: World’s smallest camera drone is yours for just $19

Drones are all the craze nowadays. They’re big, powerful, and can take us places we only dreamed of a few years back. They come in all shapes and sizes and work great outside. Did you know, though, that some can be a lot of fun indoors, too? Indeed, the Skeye Nano 2 is one such device.

If you visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, you’ll find we’re currently offering the little guy for just $19. That’s right, the world’s smallest camera drone can be yours for half its normal price.

Features of Skeye Nano 2

Take off, land, & hover easily w/ built-in auto-functions

Record incredible real-time, FPV video w/ the HD, WiFi-controlled camera

Fly immediately w/ Ready to Fly technology

Enjoy a completely stable flight thanks to adjustable gyro sensitivity & 6-axis control

Show off for your friends w/ acrobatic flip capabilities

Go for a nighttime flight w/ the built-in LED lights

Adjust controller sensitivity for more advanced maneuvering as you get the hang of it

Whether you’re brand new to flying and controlling drones or have experience under your belt, the Skeye Nano 2 is here to fit your expertise level.

The drone gets five minutes of flying time and only takes a half hour to charge. When it comes to recording video and pictures, you have a 2-megapixel camera for 1280×720 pixel resolution. The 2GB microSD card means you’ve got plenty of room to capture those sneaky little flights into the living room or out back to the patio.

You can find this, and many other great tech bargains through our Deals store. Backed by StackCommerce, there are daily promos, giveaways, freebies, and much more!

