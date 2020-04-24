Scoop up these Skullcandy wireless earbuds for only $12.99 today

With times as tough as they are, and budgets being a big priority, it makes sense to guard your wallet right now. Buying a pair of headphones, for instance, might be something that’s important (gotta get in shape!) but you have to watch your spending.

The Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds, available for just $12.99 right now, are a great option for consumers who don’t need a bunch of bells and whistles. Offered in six different colors, they provide up to six hours of playback per charge.

They’re not just for listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks; they house an in-line microphone and remote for taking calls. Use ’em around the house, take a walk around the neighborhood, or throw on some tunes for a run at the park.

