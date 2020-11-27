Slash an extra 20% on these portable monitors with our promo code

It’s Black Friday and the shopping season is fully, and officially underway. That means it is time to start picking up those gifts for friends and family, and maybe the occasional “treat yourself” items, too.

If you’re working from a laptop or find yourself needing to improve your productivity, chances are a second or third screen might help. Should that be something you’re interested in, we’ve got some great products to check out.

Shop the AG Deals Store from November 26-28 and you’ll be able to enjoy an extra 20% discount all portable monitors (and all sorts of other things, too)! Here are a few of the more popular ones from the last few months.

Use promo code BFSAVE20 at checkout and you’ll get the limited time discount.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This versatile, ultra-portable screen can transform your laptop into a fully functional touch panel that optimizes your ability to design, make music, manage data, chat, and more. With USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports, you can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system in an instant. It’s your screen, your charger, your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need.

Mobile Pixels TRIO

The TRIO from Mobile Pixels is an innovative multi-screen laptop accessory designed to boost productivity and make it easier than ever to multitask. Perfect for working professionals, gamers, stock traders, entrepreneurs, coders, and students that are on-the-go, it makes it easy to add two additional screens to your setup, wherever you are. TRIO is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB connection.