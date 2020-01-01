Act fast and get a lifetime Slick VPN account for just $16

Resolve to be smarter in 2020 and start with this deal

It’s the start of a new year. A new decade, even! What have you resolved to do differently? If being smart about finances, online activity, security, or mobile devices is anywhere near your list of resolutions, listen up!

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Promo Code: 20SAVE20

For a limited time you can purchase a lifetime account to Slick VPN for just $16. Valued in the hundreds of dollars, all you have to do is enter promo code 20SAVE20 and it’s yours for a small fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re concerned about security domestically or you’re a frequent traveler, transmitting your data over public Wi-Fi and mobile carrier networks isn’t always the safest option. Enter Slick VPN, which provides you with a dedicated server to protect your online activities.

A lifetime of peace of mind

With this lifetime subscription plan you’ll have access to worry-free browsing, unlimited bandwidth, and the ability to unlock territory-restricted content by choosing a server from the country of your preference. Some users have found that, through bypassing their ISP’s restrictions, they’ve even increased their transfer speeds.

Features

Encrypt all of your data in bank-grade 256-bit encrypted connections & go anonymous online

Connect to a gateway in one of the 45+ countries & appear to come from that location

Get the best HD viewing possible for your favorite online video content

Keep the baddies away when banking online, gaming, browsing, chatting, or watching

Go online w/ any type of device

Buy Now!

Normally valued much higher at around $1,200, Slick VPN is now offering our readers this lifetime plan for just $19.99. In addition, this license affords you access across five devices. The best part? You can remove devices anytime you want, making room for others.

Make sure to use promo code 20SAVE20 at checkout to get the absolute best deal! Take advantage before January 2, 2020 and you’ll get it for just $16.

Check this deal out, and many others at the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.