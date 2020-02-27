Nail your next presentation with these killer slides, just $29

For a limited time you can have lifetime access to Slideshop's massive library of templates

Whether you’re pitching a new project at work, recapping last year’s performance, or giving a report for school, you need visual aids. That likely means someone needs to understand Powerpoint, Google Slides, or Keynote.

Stop messing around with those boring, generic slideshows or using the default stuff that comes with the various apps. Everyone uses that cookie-cutter stuff and it’s getting old. Why not do things right in 2020 with something like SlideHeap’s library of 600+ fully customizable slides.

Available for just $29 right now, SlideHeap offers up premium presentations with modern designs and gorgeous charts and graphics. Each is simple to edit and tweak to your brand, opening the door to a whole new world.

These files are 100% vector so you can easily customize and scale them to any resolution. All slides and templates by SlideHeap are available in the most-used formats, allowing you to instantly customize, share, and access.

Feel confident knowing that your presentation is more quickly able to capture attention or express your point.

Slideshop Features

Build presentations faster w/ Slideheap Library of 600+ unique premium presentations slides

Slides compatible w/ your favorite app: Microsoft PowerPoint, Keynote, Google Slides

Save hours of work by using easy-to-edit pre-designed templates

Find just the right templates from 25+ popular categories

600+ unique slides

1,000+ icons

100% vector files

Unlimited downloads

Normally, it’s about $100 for a SlideHeap account, but they’ve got a promo which puts it at $50. We’ll do you even better right now and get you into a lifetime account for just $29.

