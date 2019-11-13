Suck at making presentations? Get Slideshop’s 6,000 template slides for just $20

For a limited time you can have lifetime access to Slideshop's massive library of templates

Whether you’re pitching a new project at work, recapping last year’s performance, or giving a report for school, you’re going to need visual aids. In 2019 that likely means Powerpoint, Google Slides, or Keynote.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Stop messing around with those boring, generic slideshows or using the default stuff that comes with the various apps. Everyone uses that junk and it’s getting old fast. Go for something like Slideshop and its library of 6,000+ template slides.

Available for just $19.99 right now, Slideshop offers up some 250 premium presentations with modern designs and gorgeous charts and graphics. Each is simple to edit and tweak to your brand, opening the door to a whole new world. Start here, or just dive into various categories and select from the thousands of individual slides.

Feel confident knowing that your presentation is more quickly able to capture attention or express your point.

Slideshop Features

Build presentations faster w/ access to Slideshop’s Core Library of 250 premium presentations and over 6,000 template slides

Capture your audience w/ modern designs & stunning charts and infographics

Tailor each template to your presentation w/ simple editing tools

Find just the right templates w/ categories for business, planning, charts & more

Normally, it’s about $50 per month for a Slideshop account. Pick up your lifetime subscription for just $19.99, which is just pennies on the dollar. And it’s yours for years to come.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.