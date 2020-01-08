This fitness and activity tracker looks like a certain smartwatch but costs just $35

Buying an activity tracker or fitness watch doesn’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. In fact, many excellent models come in considerably lower than that.

While the prices have dropped for these types of wearables, the tech has gotten better. Every once in a while one comes along that gives us everything we need and which has a price tag that’s surprisingly low.

Such it the case with the Smart Fit multi-function wellness and fitness watch from Go Gadgets. Available in three colors (black, white, pink), it’s an all-in-one watch with some 15 features. And yeah, it looks like a certain watch from a fruit-named brand.

The Smart Fit is waterproof, sweat-resistant, and designed to monitor all sorts of activities. Moreover, it can even keep an eye on blood oxygen levels and blood pressure.

It’s not just about tracking stuff, either, because it also controls calls and music and provides alerts to many of your phone’s apps.

Smart Fit Features

Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.3-inch screen display

Adjust the brightness on the ultra clear 240×240 resolution

Availability

Normally, the Smart Fit would cost around $150 if you went and picked it up on your own. For a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can purchase one for just $35 from the Deals Store. Choose from three colors and save 76% today!

