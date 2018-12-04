Snag SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition for your Mac for just $5

When it come to simulator games there’s one name that stands above all others. Indeed, SimCity has been the preeminent title an ongoing series of games and is the benchmark for city building and time management.

We’ve long been a fan of the SimCity line and appreciate being able to play it on a variety of platforms. And, as much as we like our Android phones and tablets, we do find ourselves spending a lot of time at the computer. It just so happens that SimCity works exceedingly well on the desktop — particularly Mac.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has an incredible promotion which sees SimCity4 Deluxe Edition available for just $4.99. That’s right, it’s the deluxe version which means it’s the standard game and the expansion pack. All yours, for the Mac computer just five bucks.

SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition includes the bestselling SimCity 4 and the all-new SimCity 4 Rush Hour Expansion Pack. Create the most sprawling region of cities ever, with a mix of farming town, bedroom community, high-tech commercial, and industrial components. Or, put a baseball stadium next to a volcano. Whatever ya want to do.

You’ll be in charge of your city’s transportation system, solve problems, fight crime, and so much more. Do you have what it takes to keep that living and breathing megalopolis alive?

Features

Create an entire region of cities & connect them w/ an integrated transportation network

Design your own world & summon volcanoes, tornadoes, meteors & more to challenge your city

Build stadiums, airports, universities & real-world landmarks to make a world-class city

Overcome crime & disasters by deploying emergency vehicles

Analyze your sims’ activity to get better insights on how your city is doing

Where to Buy

You can pick up your copy of SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition for just $4.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at $20, the whole bundle can be yours for 75 percent off.

