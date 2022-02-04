If you find yourself wasting time with meetings, emails, or videos trying to give a confusing explanation, then you need Snagit 2022 + One Year of Maintenance. Snagit lets you capture your computer screen to quickly and effectively share information. Snagit is a screen capture, recording, editing, and sharing software.

Normally this software would cost you $62, but as our AG deal of the day, you can get it for 36% off. You can get it today for only $39.99.

What you get

Snagit comes with the following features and benefits: All-in-one capture to capture your entire desktop, a region, a winow, or a scrolling screen.

Panoramic scrolling capture allows you to take a full-page screen shot or grab vertical/horizontal scrolls through websites and long chat messages.

Extract text from a screen capture or file and quickly paste it into another document.

Find, open and edit captures as you move between computers with cloud library.

Record yourself working through steps.

Grab individual frames out of recorded video.

Save your video file as an mp4 or animated GIF.

Record your screen or camera – or record them at the same time.

Trim unwanted sections from your screen recordings or cut any section of your video

Stop trying to explain what you are looking at or guiding people through lengthy explanations. With Snagit 2022 + One Year of Maintenance, you can alleviate that problem for only $39.99.