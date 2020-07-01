Social Distancing Bundle: Lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, VPN, and more

Learn new languages and expand your knowledge on various topics, all with zero online restrictions

In today’s climate we find ourselves working from home and often staying away from others. We’re changing habits in both personal and professional settings as we grapple with the “new normal.”

Some of us find that we have more free time because we’re not going out as often. What do you do with your evenings, weekends, or spare moments? Why not use it to learn new languages or become versed in various topics?

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle, available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $199, is the well-rounded kit that you never knew you needed.

Included in the bundle are lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, 12min books, and KeepSolid VPN. It’s everything you need to master up to 24 languages, immerse yourself in new fields, and stay safe in the process.

12min Premium Micro Book Library: Lifetime Subscription

Not enough hours in the day to get through your reading list? You’ll only need 12 minutes to finish your next book with 12min! This innovative platform gives you access to hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form for you to absorb in just 12 minutes each. Every month, you’ll get 30 new titles so you can keep learning new things well into the future.

Rosetta Stone Unlimited Access: Lifetime Subscription (24 Languages)

If your dream is to master a foreign language, there’s no better teacher than Rosetta Stone. With its intuitive, immersive training method, Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages like a natural in no time. You’ll start by matching words with images just like when you learned your native language as a child. Then you’ll move onto interactive lessons where speech recognition technology works to evaluate and improve your accent with instant feedback.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Whether you’re using a private internet connection or public Wi-Fi, your online privacy and security is far from guaranteed. With top-rated solution VPN Unlimited, you can regain control over your digital life with full security and anonymity online. There are no speed or bandwidth limits, so you’ll still enjoy full browsing speeds, without the dangers of leaving your data exposed or the geographic restrictions set on certain websites abroad.

Valued at more than $800 for the whole bundle, you can purchase it from the AG Deals Store for just $199. They’re all three yours for as long as you live.

