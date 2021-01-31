Save 55% on the Sol WiFi Alexa Enabled Smart Light

Surely you’ve seen the ring lights that many TikToker and YouTubers use in their videos. Not only do they offer up really bright amounts of light, they also make people look better. A lot of them also happen to have adjustable settings for variable brightness. It’s no wonder that some people leave them on for ambient lighting.

If that sounds like you, or something you would consider, listen up. There’s actually a ring light made specifically for home décor. The GE Sol is a futuristic looking lamp designed to be left on and add ambiance to your home. And it plays music.

Not only that, but the GE light comes with Alexa-enabled abilities, meaning you can use it for all sorts of great things. For instance, the voice assistant can help you schedule meetings, make grocery lists, play your favorite music, and even give you the current weather. Oh, and you can also use your voice to turn the light on and off.

GE Sol

Amazon Alexa Enabled. Allow voice control of compatible connected devices like lights, fans & more

Allow voice control of compatible connected devices like lights, fans & more Two Far Field Microphones. Provide voice control in noisy environments

Provide voice control in noisy environments 360° Omni-Directional Audio. Offer great & immersive sound

Offer great & immersive sound Smart Home Ecosystem. Works seamlessly with a wide range of smart home connected devices

Works seamlessly with a wide range of smart home connected devices Sleek Modern Design. Acts as an aesthetic bridge between functional technology & interior design

Order Yours!

Normally, a light fixture such as this would run you close to $200, but for a limited time, the GE Sol is on sale for 55% off in the AG Deals Store. This brings the price down to just $89.99.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.